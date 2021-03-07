Comic book store mural once again target of vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manager of a popular Albuquerque comic book store is frustrated after his business was once again targeted by vandals. Chris Losack, a manager at Astro-Zombies in Nob Hill, says someone tried lighting a fire on the mural on the side of the building.

This is at least the fifth time someone has vandalized the business during the pandemic. “I just don’t get it. It’s a lack of respect for the art, it’s a lack of respect for our business, it’s a lack of respect for the comic books,” Losack says.

He says they will have to re-stucco and fix the mural. Repairs could cost up to $10,000.

