Colorado woman charged for robbing Albuquerque bank in wig

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing federal bank robbery charges after her ‘Find My Phone’ app put her at the scene of the crime. It happened earlier this month at the New Mexico Bank and Trust at Louisiana and Candelaria.

Federal investigators say a woman walked in wearing a wig and trenchcoat, handed the teller a note, and made off with the cash. The FBI got a tip that woman was Kaylee Moore from Hesperus, Colorado. The tipster had access to Moore’s app and showed investigators the phone was at the bank at the time of the robbery.

According to court documents, Moore has now confessed to the crime. The amount stolen was about $150.