Colorado woman charged for robbing Albuquerque bank in wig

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing federal bank robbery charges after her ‘Find My Phone’ app put her at the scene of the crime. It happened earlier this month at the New Mexico Bank and Trust at Louisiana and Candelaria.

Federal investigators say a woman walked in wearing a wig and trenchcoat, handed the teller a note, and made off with the cash. The FBI got a tip that woman was Kaylee Moore from Hesperus, Colorado. The tipster had access to Moore’s app and showed investigators the phone was at the bank at the time of the robbery.

According to court documents, Moore has now confessed to the crime. The amount stolen was about $150.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES