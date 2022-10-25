SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people from Colorado have been arrested in New Mexico. The arrest took place after Colorado police asked for help from Santa Fe officials.

On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) as a part of a homicide investigation. Two people of interest, Adam “Lexi” Chandler, 39, and Tiffany Lee, 32, were identified by the Denver Police, and they alleged the pair might be in Santa Fe.

SFPD detectives found a vehicle registered to Chandler at around 4:50 p.m. Monday. It was at the Motel 6 on Cerrillos Road. Detectives were able to confirm that Lee rented a room at the motel. Chandler and Lee fled on foot when officials arrived at the motel. Chandler and Lee were taken into custody after the chase.

Lee and Chandler had warrants issued out of Colorado, and they were charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and being a fugitive from justice. They were taken to the Santa Fe Adult Detention Center.