Colorado police ask for public’s help identifying homicide victim

PUEBLO, CO (KRQE)- Colorado police are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim.

The Pueblo Police Department posted a surveillance video of a man seen in a small, dark blue four-door sedan pulling up next to a dumpster. The man gets out and pulls out a suitcase, throwing it into the dumpster.

Authorities say a woman’s body was discovered inside the suitcase and are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who the woman is. She has a several unique tattoos including one of a female clown on her right thigh.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.