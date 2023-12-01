LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A fugitive wanted by the United States Marshals Service District of Colorado has been arrested for his escape from the Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood. Eddie Verdugo, 49, was arrested in Las Cruces without incident.

A lead from U.S. Marshals in Colorado took law enforcement to the intersection of Three Crosses Ave. and N. Alameda in Las Cruces, where Verdugo was found and arrested. He was then booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

On September 5, 2023, Verdugo escaped from FCI Englewood. “Verdugo’s capture sends a strong message to other fugitives attempting to elude law enforcement,” said Assistant Chief Vincent Gambone in a statement. “It is of prime importance that fugitives are caught and held accountable for their actions, or in this case, to serve their entire sentence.”

Agencies involved in the capture of Verdugo included officers and agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service. Anyone with information on wanted fugitives are urged to get ahold of their nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.