ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the co-defendants of Solomon Peña, the man accused of shooting into elected officials’ homes, will be staying behind bars for now. Jose Trujillo was formally indicted on 11 different charges, including conspiracy and using a firearm in retaliation to a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, Peña ran for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives last November but lost the election. Peña then allegedly organized shootings on the houses of several elected officials with the alleged assistance of Trujillo and his father, Demetrio Trujillo.

Trujillo will remain in custody pending trial, although a date has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, he could face life in prison.