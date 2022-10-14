ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has placed its South Valley campus on lockdown following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard.

The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., BCSO said “no one is outstanding” in relation to the investigation, while also confirming on Twitter that deputies responded to a carjacking in the area.

A spokeswoman for BCSO confirmed with KRQE News 13 that a suspect is in custody. So far, that suspect has not been identified.

The intersection of Coors Boulevard and Pajarito Road remains closed at this time while deputies investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this story will more information if and when it becomes available.