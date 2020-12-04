Arson suspect named in Club Rio Rancho fire

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have named the person that started a fire that destroyed the Rio Rancho Country Club in October 2019. The country club and golf course at vacant for three years before it went up in flames.

According to court documents, officials say Juan Romero committed arson and that the estimated loss was $2.5 million. During the investigation, an anonymous individual stated that Romero made statements that he caused the fire at the Country Club. The individual also said that Romero told them that he entered the building, climbed on the roof and poured gasoline. They said Romero then started the fire, left the area and then went back to watch it.

Read the entire criminal complaint (the article continues below).

The documents also say that Romero was employed by the Country Club. An arrest warrant has been issued for Juan Romero.

This is a developing story. KRQE will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

