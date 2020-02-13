Clovis woman arrested for allegedly shooting man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the back. Officers with the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the Plains Regional Medical Center around 7:25 p.m. where 69-year-old Carlos George Sena was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Sena told authorities he was shot by 26-year-old Iisha Silva at his home and Silva then took him to the hospital. Sena was then transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas for additional medical care.

Officers were dispatched to Sena’s residence to secure the scene and detectives continued their investigation of the incident. A witness said that he, Sena, and Silva were handing out all day and Silva wouldn’t stop bugging Sena to buy cigarettes and alcohol.

After telling her to shut up, Sena says Silva shot him. Silva is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. She is a convicted felon.

Silva has since been transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center for processing and detention.