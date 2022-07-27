CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Clovis police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting near an area convenience store that left a teen injured. They say it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the old T-Mart on west 21st Street at Hilltop Plaza.

Surveillance showed three teens chasing a fourth when he pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting the 16-year-old in each leg. A 17-year-old suspect was found with the gun near Main and Manana. The 16-year-old was transferred to UMC and is currently listed in stable condition. A 14-year-old who was with the 16-year-old was interviewed by detectives.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, 10 9mm casings were found in front of the T-Mart. The case remains under investigation. Charges against the 17-year-old are pending.