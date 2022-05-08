CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating a Friday morning shooting. They say officers responded to calls about gunshots just before 10:00 a.m. on Ross Street.

They found 25-year-old Joshua Flores, who had been shot, in the street. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Clovis police are asking anyone with information to call or turn in a tip on their website.