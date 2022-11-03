CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in Clovis said some banks in the area are seeing forged checks. The Clovis Police Department (CPD) released information about the checks on Thursday.

The CPD claimed that banks around Clovis have been noticing people from Texas trying to cash forged checks. The checks are allegedly fake but have real, local businesses listed on them along with their account numbers.

Officials said this is fraudulent activity, and so far, three different men from Amarillo, Texas, have attempted or successfully cashed checks at the Clovis banks.

An investigation into these checks is ongoing. Some of the people involved have been identified so far.

If anyone has any additional information about these crimes, they can contact CPD by calling 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can be given to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.