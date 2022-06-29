CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed an Allsup’s convenience store in Clovis over the weekend. It happened at the store on the west side of town, off 7th Street just after 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Clovis Police say this suspect robbed an Allsup’s store on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Images from surveillance video shows the suspect was armed with a handgun. According to police, a clerk said the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, then demanded money to be put in a paper bag.

According to a news release, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

In still images of surveillance video provided by Clovis Police, the suspect can be seen wearing bright blue rubber gloves, black pants, grey shoes and a hunter’s camouflaged hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was also wearing a camouflaged mask over his mouth.

Police say the clerk described the suspect as “an African American male” approximately 6-feet and 300 pounds. Clovis Police added, “the suspect’s face appears to be light-skinned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921, or using the city’s “tip411” app at their police.cityofclovis.org website. Tips can also be sent to Curry County Crimestoppers at 575-763-7000.