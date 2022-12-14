CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting. Police say the shooting happened on December 13, around 1:46 p.m. on the 500 block of W. 17th St.

CPD says a male and female called 9-1-1, saying they were sitting inside their car; parked in front of their residence when it was shot multiple times. When officers responded to the scene they found 17 spent casings on the road and damage to the vehicle from the bullets. Officials say neither of the people in the vehicle were injured.

Security video caught what police believe is the vehicle suspected in the shooting. They say it is a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala; police say three males were inside at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the three males inside is asked to contact Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921.