CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is searching for Kelvin Najera Sevilla, who they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Police were called to an Allsups Thursday night where they found a woman bound with duct tape, along with nylon rope tied around her body and marks on her neck.

She told them Najera Sevilla tied her up, held a gun to her head, and tried to suffocate her with a plastic bag. They say he also threatened to put her body in a vehicle and light it on fire. He has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, and aggravated battery.