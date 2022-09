CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department are investigating an overnight homicide. Police say they received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday from the Plains Regional Medical Center about a man who had been brought in with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on the 300 block of Missouri Street. Anyone with information is aked to contact Clovis Police at (575) 769 -1921.