Clovis police search for person of interest in homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide.

On Thursday, November 7 police responded to the 1000 block of North Lea Street reporting that a male had been shot multiple times. When they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to the kitchen of a residence where they found a deceased man.

Authorities report the male appeared to have been shot and has since been identified as 36-year-old Jahmall Burge. Clovis police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are trying to locate 26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil regarding the incident. CPD has identified Vigil as a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 and to ask for a detective.

