CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a man accused of shooting a woman in the chest on Sept. 20.

Police found Melissa Silva, 36, with a gunshot wound at 1100 block of Hinkle. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police identified Chasidy Mathis, 37, as the alleged shooter. Detectives have a warrant for Mathis on charges of aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Mathis is five-foot-nine inches, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 239 pounds.

If you see Mathis or know where he is, call 911 immediately. Additionally, if anyone has information on Mathis’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.