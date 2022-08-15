CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a murder in which a 16-year-old male was shot and killed. Police say the shooting happened August 14 on the 1100 block of Sycamore.

Clovis police say they responded to apartments on the 1100 block of Sycamore around 10:21 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Jessie Villanes-Lerma. They say he was dead on scene from an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

Officials say a resident at the apartment who was with Lerma told police two armed men came into the apartment and he began struggling with the men. Lerma then came from another room and the struggle continued. The resident there said when Lerma confronted the men he was shot and the men fled the scene. Police say they reviewed security video from the apartment and the video verifies the residents statements.

Clovis police say through evidence at the scene and statements from the resident, they believe the shooting was a result of drugs being sold from the apartment. 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock has been identified as the accused shooter. He is still at large and a has an active warrant for his arrest in connection to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921.