Clovis Police search for information in drive-by shooting of teen

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are gathering information related to possible suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. The Clovis Police Department reports that on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 6:35 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a shooting victim at a residence on Mora Street.

Officers at the scene located a 17-year-old female lying on a couch inside the residence who had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. CPD states that the scene was secured and emergency medical aid was performed on the victim.

The victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center ER where she was seen by staff before being flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas for additional care. Police report that a detective with the Clovis Police Special Operations Unit was called to the scene in Mora and an investigation was initiated.

Police state that during the investigation authorities learned through the victim and witnesses that the victim was in the driveway of the residence when a black SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, drove past and started shooting. No suspect has been positively identified at this time. This investigation remains active.

The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with information in this case to call the department at 575-769-1921. The community can also submit tips anonymously by using the department’s tip411 program.