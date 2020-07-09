Clovis Police search for driver who reportedly led pursuit, fired shots

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is looking for a driver who they say shot at one of their vehicles and almost ran an officer over. Clovis police report on Wednesday, July 7 around 11:36 p.m. a detective was in the area of 10th Street and Ash when a dark blue Dodge Stratus passed him at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the vehicle didn’t have a license plate or any type of registration displayed. During a traffic stop in the area of 8th and Sycamore, the vehicle pulled over and stopped.

As the detective exited his unit, the driver of the Dodge Stratus put the vehicle in reverse and almost struck the detective unit.

The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed. During a pursuit, Clovis police report the driver of the vehicle stuck his arm out of the window and fired several shots with a handgun.

The pursuit of the vehicle was canceled near 21st Street and Echols. Authorities say at this time, no additional information is known about the vehicle or suspect driving it. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.