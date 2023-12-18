CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department said a homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into the owner’s home. Around 11 p.m. on December 4, a person called police saying someone was trying to break into their home and then later said they shot the person later identified as 21-year-old Judas Naranjo.

Police said the homeowner told them that Naranjo was banging on the door and they told him to go away because they didn’t know who he was. They said Naranjo was warned the homeowner had a gun and that he kicked the door open. The homeowner warned him again before firing.

Naranjo was charged with breaking and entering on Monday. He has been released from the hospital.