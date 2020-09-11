Clovis Police looking for shooting suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are looking for the suspect they say shot a man early Friday morning. Authorities say a 20-year-old man showed up at the city of Clovis landfill with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have named 31-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trill as their suspect.

If you know where he is, call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921, local law enforcement agencies, or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

