Clovis Police looking for shooting suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are looking for the suspect they say shot a man early Friday morning. Authorities say a 20-year-old man showed up at the city of Clovis landfill with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have named 31-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trill as their suspect.

If you know where he is, call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921, local law enforcement agencies, or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss