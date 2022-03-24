CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investing a Wednesday night homicide. CPD officers responded to a shots fired call at 201 N Main Street at apartments located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis.

According to police when officers arrived at the scene they found a female dead inside of an apartment. Officers are working to identify any witnesses and persons involved, but details are limited at this time. The name of the victim is not being released until her family can be notified. Clovis Police are asking that anyone with information contact them.

This is an ongoing investigation and KRQE will provide updates as more details become available.