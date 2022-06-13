CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says two drive-by shootings took place late-night Sunday, June 12 and early Monday, June 13. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Gary and the second happened in the 900 block of Cypress.

CPD says no injuries were reported during the two shootings, but multiple houses and vehicles were struck. Officials say multiple types of bullet casings were found at each site. Clovis Police are asking anyone with information on either of the two shootings to contact them at (575) 769-1921. Information can also be provided at www.police.cityofclovis.org, or to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.