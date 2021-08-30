Clovis police investigating fatal hit and run

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left one person dead. Police say 68-year-old Martha Castillo was struck by a vehicle, possibly a truck, on Thornton St. in Clovis Sunday night.

Police are asking that anyone who might have information on the incident call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000. You may also submit an anonymous tip to the Clovis Police Department by texting CLOVISPD and your tip to 847411 or submit the tip through the Clovis Police Department Facebook page.