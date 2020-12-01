Clovis police investigate Sunday homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex. Police say they received a 911 shots fired call in the 1500 block of Echols Avenue on Sunday evening. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman by the name of Tchicaya Williams, 38, shot to death.

Clovis police say anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 575-769-1921.

