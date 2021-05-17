Clovis Police investigate Friday night shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on May 14 that left one person dead. CPD says they received a call from a person stating they had been shot at in the area of Grand Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. CPD says the area showed that multiple gunshots had been discharged.

Upon arrival, CPD says officers located a black Mercedes 350 in the area of South Upsilon Street and Hagerman Avenue. CPD says the Mercedes had struck a power pole, shearing it from the ground. CPD says occupants in the Mercedes had life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital where one later died.

CPD says a second car associated with the Mercedes had fled the scene and delivered a gunshot victim to the hospital. CPD said that person has life-threatening injuries. No other information was provided.