Clovis Police investigate fatal shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department reports that officers found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 10 in the area of El Camino Street.

The male was reportedly taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Police report that the victim will not be identified until all family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.