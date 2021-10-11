Clovis Police investigate fatal shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department reports that officers found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 10 in the area of El Camino Street.

Story continues below:

The male was reportedly taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Police report that the victim will not be identified until all family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES