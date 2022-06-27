CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from Saturday, June 25. Around 2:33 a.m. Saturday, Clovis police responded to the Clovis Apartments at the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. after receiving multiple calls stating 20 to 30 shots were heard coming from the apartments.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found two areas with nine millimeter and shotgun casings. One resident reported a bullet entering her child’s room, a vehicle was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. After police left the scene, Clovis Police got another call about a juvenile with a shotgun at the same apartment complex.

Police say when officers arrived back at the apartments they found a male juvenile who appeared to be in possession of a shotgun, and a pursed the juvenile on foot. The pursuit led into an apartment and the suspect jumped out of the back window. Officials say the officers lost sight of the juvenile. Clovis Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (575) 769-1921.