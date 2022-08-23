CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is working with their community to crack down on crime in the area. CPD Chief Roy Rice explained what they’re doing to monitor the data.

Updated crime statistics were given to city councilors last week, and Rice’s administration put together a team to compile the crime data.

While property crimes, sexual assaults, and robberies are down, there has been an uptick in violet and youth crime. There have been five homicides so far.

Rice stressed the importance of places where you live, play, walk, and enjoy your life. He also said. After focusing on hot spots, Rice explained that calls for service have significantly gone down, and right now, they are trying to expand the unit.