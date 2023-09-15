CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged 25-year-old Junayd Howard with multiple burglaries. Police said there was an attempted break-in at a diamond store on August 30 and then three break-ins at jewelry stores at North Plains Mall.

Police said Howard was arrested by the Amarillo Police Department on September 12 for a burglary that was similar to the Clovis burglaries. Through an investigation, the departments believe Howard was selling the jewelry to pawn shops in Lubbock, Dallas, and Albuquerque. They searched his home in Clovis and said they found jewelry matching the items stolen during the Clovis burglaries.

Howard was charged with six counts of commercial burglary, three counts of larceny over $20,000, and six counts of criminal damage over $1,000 among other charges.