CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department arrested 37-year-old Louie Robert Maes on outstanding felony warrants on Friday. Maes was wanted for aggravated battery on a household member and criminal sexual contact.

Around 3:30 p.m., New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole located Maes at a building near Fifth and Axtell Street, and Clovis police officers were brought in. At about 4:17 p.m., officers heard gunshots north of the building, they were unable to determine whether they originated from, and SWAT was brought in. Eventually, Maes’ lawyer arrived on scene and Maes surrendered just after 5:45 p.m.