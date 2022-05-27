CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police have arrested 49-year-old Ray Gomez for the shooting death of 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez on May 11 just after 4:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the 900 block of Edwards St. and found Rodriguez had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital and then flown to Lubbock where he died May 12. Gomez has been charged with 1st-degree murder.