CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police have arrested 49-year-old Ray Gomez for the shooting death of 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez on May 11 just after 4:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the 900 block of Edwards St. and found Rodriguez had been shot multiple times.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD: 2 in custody after standoff at northwest Albuquerque gas station
- Albuquerque: Lawsuit alleges CYFD cover-up over 4-year-old’s death
- KRQE Investigates: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
- New Mexico: Socorro animal shelter looking for info after dog left outside of facility
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 26 de Mayo 2022
He was taken to a hospital and then flown to Lubbock where he died May 12. Gomez has been charged with 1st-degree murder.