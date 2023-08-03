CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On August 2, a playground in Clovis caught fire, and 90% of the new equipment was destroyed. Now, officials are saying, “This looks like it was intentionally done.”

The playground at Greene Acres Park went up in flames just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. The Clovis Fire Department responded and was able to put out the fire, but the equipment, which was recently installed, was severely damaged.

“This is a costly act of vandalism,” says City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper. The playground equipment was only installed a handful of weeks ago and cost around $85,000. “The playground is very expensive to replace,” says Clovis Fire Chief Mike Nolen.

Investigators are now searching through video footage to try to verify suspects. Nolan says, “If you live around the park or close to it and have video footage, will you please check the video footage ASAP and provide any details you can?”

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. The department says the park will not be repaired until the damage has been assessed by investigators.