CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in New Mexico has been arrested in Oklahoma. Last Friday, Clovis police were contacted by detectives from Oklahoma about 33-year-old David Valdez, who was suspected of criminal activity in a small Oklahoma town.

Valdez is also wanted by Clovis police for the murder of Ivan Luevano in October 2021. After verifying it was the same man, Valdez was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.