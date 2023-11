CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Xavier Lucero will spend 15 years behind bars after taking a plea deal for a 2021 murder. Back in May 2021, five teenagers got into a fight at a party in Clovis. They tried to leave and were stopped by a passing train. Lucero was with at least two other people when they opened fire on the vehicle. Lucero then fled the state and was captured in California.

He pled guilty to second-degree murder and shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm.