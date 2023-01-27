CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 69-year-old Clovis man will stay in jail while awaiting trial in a second degree murder case. Lloyd Earl Edwards is facing one count of second degree murder and an evidence tampering charge in the January death of his wife, Roxie Edwards.

According to a criminal complaint, Clovis Police responded to Cook’s Restaurant on U.S. Highway 84 E, east of Clovis last week. It happened around 9:23 on Wednesday, January 18. Police say Lloyd Edwards, who called 911, flagged down officers near a car outside of the restaurant.

Police found Roxie Edwards unresponsive in the front passenger seat of the car with a wound on her neck. She was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, but was soon after pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lloyd Earl Edwards, 69, is facing a second degree murder charge and evidence tampering charge in a Jan. 18, 2023 killing | Image Courtesy: Curry County District Attorney’s Office

In the affidavit for Edwards arrest, police say Lloyd Edwards initially told first responders that “a female with a black hoodie and long black hair” had stabbed his wife, then ran from the scene. But that story was one of many explanations police say Edwards offered investigators.

After Roxie Edwards was pronounced dead, police later interviewed Lloyd Edwards. The criminal complaint states Edwards gave “several different versions of what happened.” Investigators say a recording of a 911 call contradicted some earlier statements he made to officers. They also believe Edwards “seemed to be under the influence of something or some sort of medical condition,” saying he was “not acting coherent.”

Police believe Edwards is responsible for killing Roxie Edwards. In the course of investigation, officers found two knives on Edwards one that contained blood. So far, court documents do not indicate a specific explanation as to a possible motive or cause to the crime that investigators have accused Edwards of.

In a hearing Thursday, Judge Drew Tatum granted a motion by prosecutors to hold Lloyd Edwards on a no bond hold. Edwards is slated to be arraigned in Curry County District Court on Tuesday, January 31.