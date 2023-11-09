CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Christian Alonzo was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of his four-month-old daughter in April 2021. According to police, the girl had been left in his care at an apartment complex in Texico. Witnesses told police he came outside saying she wasn’t breathing. An autopsy found that she died from blunt force trauma to the dead. Alonzo then fled to Massachusetts before being extradited to New Mexico.

Alonzo pled guilty to abandonment of a child resulting in death and was given the maximum sentence of 15 years. He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.