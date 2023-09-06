ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man who pleaded guilty to selling wildlife was sentenced this week. On Wednesday, it was announced that 47-year-old Jared Piepkorn will serve two years probation for violating state law as well as the Lacey Act.

Piepkorn was charged with violating the Lacey Act back in January 2021 after he also pleaded guilty in State District Court to wildlife-related charges that happened in January 2022. Officials say he was involved in selling wildlife when he acted as an unregistered guide or outfitter in 2021 and guided an out-of-state hunter who would later kill an oryx on the White Sands Missile Range without a proper permit.

Along with his probation, Piepkorn will have to complete 50 hours of community service and also pay a fine of $2,000. The fine will be put towards wildlife conservation efforts.