Clovis man sentenced for kidnapping girlfriend

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man has been sentenced for kidnapping his girlfriend. Thirty-six-year-old Phillip B. Salazar was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for the kidnapping that took place on June 6, 2018.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that Salazar was found guilty by a Curry County jury following a two-day trial that ended on July 1, 2020. The Clovis Police Department investigated the case in which Salazar is said to have forced the victim into her apartment and physically assault her over several hours.

Two sexual assault nurse examiners testified on the victim’s injuries during the trial. District Judge Fred Van Soelen imposed the maximum sentence in the case and designated the crime was classified as a serious violent offense.

This limits the amount of good time reduction Salazar could receive. He was transported to the New Mexico Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover and Assistant District Attorney Arwen Gaddis for the state and criminal defense attorney, Sandra Gallagher represented Salazar.

Latest News: