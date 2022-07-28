CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Efrain Moreno, 26, has been sentenced to five years in prison for leading police on a chase and dragging a police K9 behind a car. They say in December 2020, Moreno fled from police in an SUV. Officers say during the pursuit he pointed a laser and a pellet gun at officers. They also say he rammed one of the sheriff’s vehicles.

When he stopped and officers approached him, they say Moreno fought them and a K9. Moreno, who was still in his vehicle, reversed, shoved several officers out of the way, and dragged the K9 for several hundred yards which severely injured the dog. The pursuit then moved into Texas and back into New Mexico before it was stopped.

Moreno was sentenced to five years with two and half years of supervised probation and two years parole.