CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis local Jonathan Sullivan has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. The 32-year-old pled guilty to the crime, which happened in May of this year.

At the time, Curry County sheriff deputies pursued Sullivan in his vehicle before he stopped and hid behind a house. Then, a deputy fired several shots at Sullivan after allegedly thinking he was going to be shot by Sullivan, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Sullivan had pointed an unloaded airsoft pistol at the deputy, the district attorney’s office says. When the deputy fired several shots at Sullivan, the deputy missed, Sullivan fled, and he was later captured.

For the crime, Sullivan will have to serve four years in the Department of Corrections, a sentence that includes a one-year enhancement for being a habitual offender. Sullivan will be under two years of supervised parole.