CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – An explosion at a Clovis home has resulted in an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man. On Monday, July 10, Clovis police requested an arrest warrant for Anthony Romo after he ran from an explosion and pulled a pistol on a police officer.

Late Monday night, police and fire departments were called to Paseo Village near E Llano Estacado Boulevard and N Norris Street after a loud “bang” was heard in a neighborhood. When authorities arrived, they discovered “substantial damage” to a home, with the garage door completely blown out. Police say windows of the home were broken from the explosion, and the roof had collapsed into the living room.

Following the explosion, the resident of the home, Romo, ran past several neighbors and away from the residence. When he came in contact with an off-duty police officer, who was trying to see if Romo needed help, Romo pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot the officer.

In response to the gun being pulled, the officer attempted to hit Romo with his marked police vehicle. However, Romo ran away, and the car instead hit a fence.

The officer was eventually able to locate and take down Romo using a bean bag shotgun and physical contact. Romo was then taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his blast injuries.

An arrest warrant has since been granted for multiple charges, pending his release from medical treatment. Romo has been accused of intent to commit a violent felony, battery on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Clovis police say the explosion is still being investigated. The Clovis Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are in charge of the investigation.