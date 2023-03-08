CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Mar. 8, 2023, 37-year-old Adam Crespin was found guilty of battery upon a peace officer and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. This follows an incident that occurred in June 2022 between Crespin and a Clovis police officer.

In June 2022, Clovis police officers responded to the Clovis store Gebo’s in response to a shoplifter. Officers tried to detain Crespin to investigate the incident when Crespin pulled away and brought the officer to the ground. Crespin allegedly elbowed the officer in the face and then fled on foot. The officer then called for backup and Crespin was arrested only a few blocks away.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Jake Boazman and Crespin was represented by Sandy Gallagher of Portales, New Mexico. Judge Tatum presided over Crespin’s trial. Crespin will remain detained until his sentencing in April.