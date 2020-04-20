Clovis man charged with impersonating officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer. Police say 34-year-old Myrtis Hart walked into a car dealership last month and told a woman he was a State Police officer and needed a vehicle but investigators say he walked out when she said she needed to speak with the owner.

An officer tracked him down at a nearby laundromat and the warrant states he claimed he was a state police informant. The officer learned Hart was on probation.

