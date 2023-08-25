CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police announced the arrest of a suspect in relation to an August 22 incident. Around 1:00 a.m. that day, police responded to a call of a gunshot victim on the 800 block of Sheldon and found 52-year-old Loydale Kirven with a gunshot in his leg.

Officers were able to put a tourniquet on Kirven’s leg and he was taken to a hospital for advanced medical care. An investigation led to the discovery that Kirven got into an argument with 36-year-old J.D. Pringle. When it turned violent, Pringle hit Kirven with a gun and then shot him in the leg. Pringle then ran off.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Pringle. Later that day, Pringle was arrested and is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center. The gun used in the crime was also located. Pringle is charged with aggravated battery and being a felon with a firearm.