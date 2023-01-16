CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman.

They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills and more than two pounds of meth, along with stolen guns. Chapman fled to Texas and was picked up in Amarillo last Tuesday. He’s charged with trafficking controlled substances and meth, being in possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest.