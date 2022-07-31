CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a SWAT situation in west Clovis is over, but it only ended after the SWAT team went inside the suspect’s home to get him out. Officers were sent out just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Hull Street.

When they arrived, they found the two victims – a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man – who are not otherwise being identified. Officers say the woman accused 46-year-old Jesse Gomez of grabbing her by her hair and shooting a gun at her, while another woman stole her car.

They also told police Gomez had a two-year-old in the home with him. For hours, crisis negotiators tried to get Gomez to surrender but they say just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, Clovis SWAT busted into the home. They say he surrendered a short time later.

He’s now facing multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.