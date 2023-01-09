CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man has been arrested by New Mexico State Police for the not-so-pleasant package he left at their door last month: dog poop. It happened after police say he also harassed 911 dispatchers. News 13 obtained video of the day it happened, and why the suspect says he did it.

NMSP officers in Clovis began their workday on December 20 with an unappealing package left at their door. “Right up front. He just put s***in the door,” an officer can be heard saying.

Officer 2: “What is in there? Napkin?”

Officer 1: “Dog poop.”

Officer 2: “Is it really?”

Officer 1: “Mhmm.”

The man in the car, who is suspected of leaving it behind, is Christian Cook. When state police run out to confront him, Cook refuses to get out of his SUV.

“Roll down the window Christian. Roll down the window Christian! Roll down the window, Mr. Cook,” one officer says.

Cook continues to refuse, forcing state police to try to find out why he did that through the glass. “Crack the window. I can’t hear you, bro,” Cook says.

“Have you been taking medication? Everyday? Okay, so what would make you put dog poop or human poop in our office?” an officer asks.

According to the police report, Cook had called dispatch incessantly that morning – at least 14 times in under an hour.

Dispatch: “State police.”

Cook: “Hello.”

Dispatch: “Can I help you?”

Cook: “May I help you?”

Dispatch: “No.”

Cook: “No. You wanna get your a** beat? Since you like beating up people with autism?”

Dispatch: “Sir if you keep harassing my dispatchers..”

Cook: “…then the whole town will whoop your f***ing a** for this s***.”

In audio from dispatch, Cook is heard repeatedly threatening and harassing dispatchers. In his last call, he leaves a warning:

Dispatch: “New Mexico State Police, this is Linda.”

Cook: “Hello. Y’all like to treat people like dog sh**, you’re going to get dog sh**. Literally.”

About ten minutes later, Cook makes good on his promise.

“He um, he put dog poop on the door inside of a napkin, and then he’s just telling him about a careless driving and then how we beat him up I guess, and took him for a mental evaluation,” an officer says in the lapel video.

Police try to figure out why Cook is agitated, and discuss an incident Cook says happened in 2019. “Well, we can look into that but, regardless of that point, it doesn’t give you the right to come and put poop in our office,” an officer says.

After a lot of back and forth, police finally tell Cook he may not come back unless he’s having an emergency or he has official business. “You cannot come over here and put poop in my door. You cannot come here and damage something. You cannot come here and harass my admin. Ok?” the officer says.

They allow him to leave: “Watch out for this unit behind you, you have a unit behind you. Have a safe day.”

Cook would be back a couple of days later to turn himself in after police charged him with four counts of telephonic harassment, one count of interfering with communications, and one count of interfering with public officials.

News 13 did look into the previous incident Cook referenced in the video. He was taken into custody for careless driving in 2020 and police say he was hitting his head against the glass and made suicidal comments at the time. He was taken for a mental health evaluation, then later booked.

Cook was angry, saying he wanted police video of that day.